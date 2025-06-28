Weekend Events to attend ahead of Independence Day

The Kalamazoo Caribbean Festival lets people visit the islands without leaving West Michigan during the weekend. Have fun at the largest Caribbean festival in the midwest for two days at the Arcadia Creek Festival Site in Downtown Kalamazoo with live music, authentic Caribbean cuisine, cultural performances and island vibes! The family friendly event is Friday and Saturday, with admission just costing $7. Head to the Festival Facebook page for more info.

Independence Day Celebrations start early in Caledona during the weekend, with a parade and fireworks show happening Saturday. The lineup for the parade starts at 10:00 AM and starts moving at 11:00 AM from Duncan Lake Middle School. The fireworks start at dusk at Cal Plex. Learn more about Caledonia events at the Township website.

The Lakeshore Art Festival is taking over Downtown Muskegon, bringing fine art, handcrafted goods, music, food and fun! Attending the event will be around 250 Juried Artists, a children's lane, Artisan food market, street performers, interactive art stations and more. It's free to browse and runs Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Lakeshoreartfestival.org has all the details for the weekend event.

Family Story Hour with Gramma Lo offers families with kids of all ages with a fun and educational experience at the Grand Rapids African American Museum. The hour long event starts at 11:00 AM, featuring stories from picture books to folktales, with some asking for participation from the audience. The free event is open to kids of all ages, but they must be accompanied by an adult. You are asked to RSVP at Eventbrite.

The 22nd Annual Holland Pride Festival is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community this weekend at Kollen Park from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM! There will be food trucks, resource booths, plus activities and entertainment for all ages. The event is free, and more details are available at outonthelakeshore.org.

The Portage Vintage Baseball Festival will have teams from all over the midwest at Ramona Park to put on a show of 1860's style Baseball for education and entertainment, and this year is going to be a little different. For the first time, the Festival will span two days, both Saturday and Sunday starting at 9:00 AM. The event is great for baseball fans, history buffs, little league families and anyone interested in seeing the game being played the old fashioned way. Kalamazoocontinentals.org has all the scheduled events and details.

Good Treasure Small Business Expo June 28

The Good Treasure Small Business Expo is coming to Grand Rapids Saturday, bringing small businesses, food trucks and live music to Calder Plaza from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. If you're interested in participating, head to the organization's website.

Reeds Lake Run in East Grand Rapids June 28

The Reeds Lake Run is sprinting over to East Grand Rapids for the 46th year this Saturday. The event starts at 8:00 AM and will include a 10k run, a 5k run and walk, as well as a 1 mile long Fun Run. The East Grand Rapids city website has more details.

