Weekend Events offer June fun for families

The DNR Three Free Weekend allows locals and visitors the chance t o ride the ORV trails, go fishing and visit state parks all for free. Anglers can go to any waterway to fish for in-season species all week long. The DNR will waive the regular recreation passport fees that give drivers access to state parks, along with boating sites and other outdoor spaces. You can learn more about what's being offered at the DNR website.

The 175th Birthday of Grand Rapids will be one to remember, with the city throwing a huge and free party at Rosa Parks Circle Saturday, June 7 from 2:00-5:00 PM. It kicks off with an opening prayer and a traditional welcome from the Grand River Bans of Ottawa Indians. Hear more performers like Nathan Walton, Cabildo and DJ Venus Flytrap while eating cake, ice cream and popcorn. There will also be community booths, historical exhibits and free swag available. Take a sneak peek at more of the event's offerings at the Experience GR website.

The Water Pool-ooza in Grand Rapids offers kids from 1st through 12th grade steward and career opportunities in protecting local waterways. The free event includes hands-on activities, kayaking, touch a truck, a rain barrel demo and plenty more. The event at Riverside park goes from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday, June 7. More information is available for families on the Grand Rapids City website.

The 3rd Annual Muskegon Pride Festival is winding through downtown on Western Avenue and in Hackley Park. Local artists, live music, activities for kids, drag shows and food vendors will all be there starting at 10:30 AM Saturday. More updates about the festival can be found on the Muskegon Pride Facebook.

The Kalamazoo Pride Festival & Do-Dah Parade offers visitors a full day of entertainment at Arcadia Creek Festival Place starting at 2:00 PM Saturday — for the largest fundraiser for the non-profit OutFront Kalamazoo. Before the festival, the Do-Dah Parade at 11:00 AM gives the community a display like no other, with this year's theme being "Once Upon a Time". The Parade goes from Lovell to Rose to Michigan and to Portage in Downtown Kalamazoo. Learn more about the Festivities at the Out Front Kalamazoo website, and the Do-Dah Party at the Kzoo Do-Dah website.

