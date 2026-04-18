Weekend Events offering fun & community connection

Earth Day Fest in Creston

Learn hands-on ways to go green for Creston's first-ever Earth Day Fest Saturday, where visitors can find plant giveaways, a clothing swap, wellness activities and even a climate cafe with conversation. There will also be a repair fair where you can bring your small appliances, bikes, clothes and more for free fixes.

"Tales of Two Worlds" at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Journey across cultures this Saturday, highlighting Arab & Islamic culture while building connections across communities. Expect to see live performances and activities for all ages.

"Welcome to The Jungle" Skate Party

Come to GR Skate & Event Saturday if you want to have some fun for a fundraising event this Sunday. $15 tickets will get you through the door and a free quad skate rental, with options to upgrade to roller blades.

Jazz Arts Collective Concert at the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts

Jazz notes will fill the air at Hope College Saturday Night, as the Jazz Arts Collective will be joined by two chamber ensembles and special guest trumpeter Kris Johnson. The performance mixes classic and contemporary jazz, and the event is free.

Healthy Kids Day at the Maple YMCA

A fun event is coming to Kalamazoo Saturday with games, sports and more to keep young minds and bodies moving. This event is free, and the first 150 kids in the door get a free T-shirt.

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