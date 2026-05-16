Weekend Events offering fun across West Michigan

Out of Many, One: A Musical Melting Pot

This Sunday, enjoy a free concert celebrating the many musical influences making up America's soundtrack. The Forest Hills Adult Community Band is wrapping up the season at Forest Hills Eastern High School. Guests can arrive early for a pre-concert talk with director John Martin at 2:15 P.M.. Visitors should use the Knapp Street Parking Lot and Auditorium entrance.

Native Niche Community Event

Plant lovers and garden nerds are gathering at Speciation Cellars in Grand Rapids this Saturday for an event all about native plants and eco-friendly landscaping. The event runs from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. and features gardening experts, conservation groups, native plant vendors, food and beer. Organizers say it's part plant sale, part education event, and part spring hangout.

Hackley Day at the Hackley & Hume Historic Site

Muskegon is celebrating history, community and the start to a new season from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Saturday. Muskegon residents can enjoy a free tour, historic crafts, self-guided exploration and evening festivities featuring live music, food, drinks and lawn games. Non-residents can enjoy too with special event pricing available.

Free World Migratory Bird Day at Upjohn Park

Bird lovers are coming to Kalamazoo this Saturday, for an event with guided bird walks, a live raptor program, nature-themed art, hands-on crafts, scavenger hunts and activities for all ages. This year's theme is "every bird counts", highlighting the role of community science in tracking migration and local bird populations.

Washington Avenue Arts & Culture Crawl

Kalamazoo's Edison Neighborhood is turning into a walkable celebration of local arts, music and culture from 12:00 to 4:00 P.M. this Saturday. The free community festival showcases pieces from local visual artists all along a mile-long stretch of the neighborhood. Organizers say the event is designed to highlight the area's growing arts community while bringing neighbors together.

Grand Haven Kite Festival

Get ready for colorful skies in Grand Haven as this event returns to the Lake Michigan shoreline on Saturday and Sunday. Professional kite fliers will fill the air with giant show kites, synchronized performances, and high-flying stunts at Grand Haven State Park. The family-friendly event is free, running from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Saturday and 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday. Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own kites and join in the fun.

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