Weekend Events offering food & fun across West Michigan

The Ada Arts Festival

Returning to the Ada Township Park from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Saturday, enjoy a full day of fine art, local makers, live performances and food trucks. It's free to attend and a great way to enjoy a summer weekend.

9th Annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival

Coming to Calder Plaza Friday and Saturday, expect live music, cultural performances, martial arts demonstrations, fashion shows, art, family activities, and plenty of incredible food. The free event goes from 11:00 A.M. to 11:00 P.M. celebrating the many cultures of Asia and the Pacific Islands.

Grand Rapids Public Museum Riverfront Event

The museum is celebrating it's new outdoor addition this Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. along Lacks Park. Activities include live music, geology talks, bug tanks, art demonstrations, and river ecology experiences. There will be free carousel rides all day. Food vendors are on site, and museum admission is available for those wanting to explore inside exhibits and special activities.

Taste of Muskegon

Hackley Park is the destination to enjoy local flavors, live music and family fun. On Saturday from 11:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M., more than 30 food trucks and restaurants will be serving up exciting tastes. The event includes kids activities, live entertainment and special events through the weekend.

Kids in the Zoo

The Kalamazoo Mall is filled with family fun on Saturday, with games, bounce houses, face painting, snacks, prizes and more. It's a great way to keep the kids entertained while enjoying downtown Kalamazoo. The event runs from noon until 4:00 P.M.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube