Weekend Events offering Easter fun with the family

West Olive Ecosystem Event

The Hemlock Crossing Nature Education Center is offering a free afternoon of learning and fun with purpose. From 12:00 to 3:30 P.M. there will be keynote talks, a Q&A, native seed mix bar, plant swaps, and tables from local conservation groups. Test your knowledge with native plant trivia, enter for door prizes, and learn how to turn your own yard into a habitat. Registration is required for giveaway eligibility.

Easter fun at The Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding

from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in Rockford, a free, family friendly event on Saturday is offering something for everyone. There will be an egg hunt at 11:30 A.M., face painting, horse drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, and live music from Jeanie B! and the Jelly Beans. You can also meet therapy horses and take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Madness on Madison Final Four Watch Party

Your Final Four weekend plans are here, with pre-game energy building up at the 1530 with a party before tip-off this Saturday. Expect to hear 3 DJs spinning, special guests, a burger bar with fries, and free throw contests to get you into the spirit. a $25 ticket includes entry, food, and a drink with a cash bar available.

Hands-On Art at Hoffmaster State Park

The featured project this month will be sustainable stained glass, with the event guided by a creative naturalist turning everyday materials into something beautiful. This drop-in style program welcomes kids and adults alike, with a recreation passport required for park entry.

The International Bazaar at Western Michigan University

On Saturday from 4:00 to 9:00 P.M., the WMU student center is transforming into a celebration of culture, food and community. Enjoy food from across the globe, live performances, traditional dance, and interactive booths hosted by students and local groups. Admission is free, with food and drink tickets available for purchase.



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