Weekend events for the middle of May

WEST MICHIGAN — Just because temperatures are dropping a decent bit on the weekend of May 17th in many areas, doesn't mean there isn't anything fun to do in West Michigan. Michelle Dunaway takes a look at some of the activities you can check out with your families with your Weekend Events.

Celebrate Armed Forces Day with a free Spring concert Saturday at 7:00 PM at Grandville high school. The West Michigan New Horizons Music Ensemble features the symphonic and concert bands, Ransom Street Big Band and Bellisimo Handbell Ensemble. The performances will take the audience on a tour of America through film, musicals and marches. to learn more, go to the West Michigan New Horizons website.

Parkside Farm is offering families in the Kent County area an agrarian adventure, with outdoor games, tours, hayrides and even some pygmy goats! And there's plenty of snacks and drinks you can have while walking through the Farmer's Market. The 2025 Spring Open House is free to enter, but you do need to register. The time frames available on Saturday are from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and in the afternoon from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. you can register for the event here.

The Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo is getting wild in Kalamazoo this weekend, offering enthusiasts the chance to sell, buy or trade a variety of reptiles, amphibians, small mammals and more. The event is happening May 17th & 18th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Adult admission is $10 and kids 12 and under are free. more information is available at the Kalamazoo County Government Website.

Celebrate Hackley Day at the Lakeshore Museum in Muskegon for the official kick off for the 2025 season. Go on self guided tours of the houses, see the new updates throughout the museum, and let the kids get creative with historic crafts. The museum is open from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturday (May 17). It's free for Muskegon County residents, and five dollars for non-residents. Tickets are available for guests at the front door. Learn more at the Lakeshore Museum Website.

The 2025 Holland Community Wellness Fair is offering an educational and inspiring set of activities for families. The best of Holland's health and wellness organizations are offering guests young and old experiences from exercise, to massages, to therapy and more. The event is happening at the Holland Aquatic Center from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday May 17th. A full list of the organizations & businesses participating is available on the event's Facebook page.

