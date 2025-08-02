Weekend Events for the first weekend of August

Holland's Art in the Park has been a staple in the community for over 50 years, and returns on Saturday, August 2. Celebrating the creative talents of West Michigan, spend time perusing and purchasing unique arts and crafts from hundreds of artists. The event runs from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. in Holland's Centennial Park.

The Hispanic Festival is honoring the diverse cultures of all Latin American countries in Downtown Grand Rapids with food, entertainment, goods and art. The celebration kicks off Saturday, August 2 at 12:00 P.M. and Sunday from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. The event is free and will happen at Calder Plaza.

The Black Experience is highlighting the lives of black people in the Grand Rapids area by spreading joy and information. From health, education, financial security and more, this event will offer opportunities with a business expo, exhibits, food and more. The main event runs Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at GRPS University.

The Bright Light Festival teaches community members the history of the lighthouses across Michigan in Muskegon with fun events for kids, live music, hoop dance performances and storytelling. The festival is an open house event happening Sunday, August 3 from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M.

Zion Lion is performing in Kalamazoo at Bronson Park, combining the sounds of Reggae, African Zouk, Afro-Latin and more. The event is part of the Concerts in the Park series from the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo. The free show runs from 4:00 to 5:00 P.M. Saturday, with a children's nature playscape open 30 minutes before, during, and after the show.

