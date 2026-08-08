Weekend Events for August 8 & 9

WEST MICHIGAN — 8th Annual Great Lakes Surf Festival

Surf's up at the Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon this Saturday. Pure Michigan calls it one of the state's most family-friendly events, drawing surfers, paddlers, and beach lovers from across the region. Organizers give away over $15,000 in prizes, including 10 surfboards and paddleboards and a surf trip for 2 to Costa Rica. There's surfing and paddling lessons, beach yoga, a live DJ, a photo contest and a public beach cleanup. $10 for adults, $25 for a family.

Inaugural Northside Day

Kalamazoo is the destination for a day of movement, music and community this weekend. It's the first annual fundraiser for NACD, starting with a 5K walk and run at 9:00 A.M., going from NACD to Lacrone Park. There's also a community celebration after the run, and the day ends with beats on Northside Alley.

Holland Firefighter Rock Show

On Saturday, "Sound the Alarm" at the Park Theatre is benefitting Holland professional Firefighters Local 759. The event kicks off with a free community picnic from 4:00-6:30 P.M. with food trucks and chances to meet firefighters. Bands include Boys Gone Mild, INXS Sensation and Momz Attic. Tickets are $20.

Free Movie at Studio Park Piazza

Interstellar is playing in Downtown Grand Rapids this Saturday for the Sunset Cinema Series.

Art at the Market

The Fulton Street Market in Grand Rapids is host to over 100 local artists with paintings, pottery, jewelry, textiles, woodwork, candles, prints, clothing and more. There are artist-led workshops for all ages and skill levels, plus food and drinks from on-site vendors. The event runs from 11:00 to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday.

High Score Comedy at the Pyramid Scheme

If you need a laugh Sunday night, this free stand-up in the front room event features a rotating cast of West Michigan comedians! The event features pros and brand new faces from 8:00 to 10:00 P.M.. No tickets are needed.

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