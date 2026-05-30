Weekend Events: Craft fairs, bingo, antiques & more!

The Urban Craft Fair

The Kalamazoo Farmers Market will be filled with over 150 vendor booths, live music, food trucks and more from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Sunday. The free family-friendly event features local makers, artists, and small businesses from across the region.

The First Backyard Creative Crawl

A new community event is popping up in Grand Rapids' Creston Neighborhood from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Saturday. This event features 10 different yards across the neighborhood featuring over 50 local artists, along with live music, mini art markets, and hands-on activities including embroidery, stained glass, and jewelry demonstrations. The event is free and open to all.

Optomism, Work by Dorelle Henri

Allartworks viewing studio in Grand Rapids is hostping the opening of this exhibit on Saturday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.. The exhibit features abstract artwork inspired by pop culture, and comes from the artist behind the "Peace it Together" scavenger hunt in Grand Rapids. The free event includes light refreshments and a chance to hear from the artist.

Drag Bingo Brunch

Bell's Brewery and Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo is hosting a fundraising event for Outfront Kalamazoo on Sunday at noon. The event includes brunch, bingo and entertainment from a local drag performer, with proceeds supporting LGBTQIA+ programs and community resources. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options will be available.

The SS Milwaukee Clipper Opening

Open for the 2026 season, visitors have the chance to tour one of the most recognizable historic ships in the Great Lakes. Tours run from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. including access to the ship's original art deco interiors, passenger spaces, and historic exhibits. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for students and military.

The Allegan Antiques Market

Returning to Allegan County from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., this show features hundreds of dealers selling antiques, vintage goods, collectibles, furniture, jewelry and home decor. Admission is $5, parking is free, and the market runs rain or shine.

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