Weekend Events ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Angels In America, Part One: Millennium Approaches

From March 13-22 at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre, you can enjoy this award-winning drama exploring love, identity and politics during the 1980s AIDS crisis. Audiences can also view a portion of the AIDS memorial quilt during performances and by appointment Monday through Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The 56th Annual Sugarbush Festival

From 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Blandford Nature Center is celebrating maple syrup season in a big way. Visiters can learn how maple syrup is made, explore the sugarhouse, and discover the history of maple sugaring from indigenous traditions to early Michigan settlers. The festival features wildlife ambassadors, blacksmith demonstrations, music, puppet shows, and activities for kids. Tickets are $14 for non-members and $11.20 for members. Preregistration is recommended.

Grand Rapids Griffins Star Wars Night

The force is strong at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, when the GR Griffins face off against the Milwaukee Admirals. When doors open at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, fans will find more than 20 costumed Star Wars characters roaming the arena for photos and fun. Lightsabers will be available to purchase, and a limited-edition Griff Vader bobblehead will also be on sale.

Free Family Movie Day at Frauenthal Theater

A classic movie at a historic theater can make a great Sunday plan in Muskegon. Families can watch Hidden Figures, the inspiring true story about the brilliant women who helped NASA reach the stars. The event includes special activities and signature snacks inside the historic 1930 theater.

Saint Patrick's Day in West Michigan

Grab your green and get ready for a full day of celebration, with several events happening across West Michigan. Parades will take over Grand Rapids starting at 11:00 A.M. running from Monroe Avenue to Veterans Memorial Parks. Kalamazoo's parade kicks off at 11:00 A.M. aswell, with dancers and floats heading down Michigan Avenue to Cedar Street. Muskegon's celebration runs from 11:00 to 11:30 A.M. along Western Avenue.

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