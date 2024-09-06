Week-long environmental event kicks off Saturday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) hosts their annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup September 7-14 with a kick-off party and clean-up on day one!

Sixth Street Park Kickoff, Sept 7

Check-in Saturday morning at 8:30, then hear about the health of our waterways ahead of the first cleanup.

Grab supplies and breakfast snacks to fuel up before heading out!

Reward yourself with lunch and beer (for those 21+ of course) from 11:30-1:30, followed by a prize giveaway at 12:15 p.m.

Groups, families, and individuals are invited to adopt a site or clean up an unlisted site any day during the event.

Check out the site map here:

Sponsors and vendors are encouraged to join the kickoff event. Email Mike Fitzpatrick at MayorsCleanUp@WMEAC.org for info on how to get involved!

