Week-long environmental event kicks off Saturday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) hosts their annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup September 7-14 with a kick-off party and clean-up on day one!

Sixth Street Park Kickoff, Sept 7
  • Check-in Saturday morning at 8:30, then hear about the health of our waterways ahead of the first cleanup.
  • Grab supplies and breakfast snacks to fuel up before heading out!
  • Reward yourself with lunch and beer (for those 21+ of course) from 11:30-1:30, followed by a prize giveaway at 12:15 p.m.

Groups, families, and individuals are invited to adopt a site or clean up an unlisted site any day during the event.

Check out the site map here:

Sponsors and vendors are encouraged to join the kickoff event. Email Mike Fitzpatrick at MayorsCleanUp@WMEAC.org for info on how to get involved!

