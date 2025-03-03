Wear Orange today to support ending childhood hunger!

WEST MICHIGAN — Get out your orange!

Today's Go Orange Day for Kids' Food Basket.

The nonprofit is asking everyone to wear the color today and tag them on social media when you share a photo.

Orange represents childhood hunger awareness-- and that's the nonprofit's mission; helping feed kids in counties all over West Michigan through their initiatives.

Food is locally grown and donated, distributed in their signature brown paper bags through schools and other programs.

Volunteers put the meals together at their bagging facility and even help tend gardens and teach kids about healthy meals in the counties they serve.

For more on how you can help kids get the nutrition they need, check out the Kids Food Basket website!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube