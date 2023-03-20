Ways to sneak reading into your kid's day, building habits for success

As Reading Month continues, we’re talking about developmental skills!

It's not easy getting kids to read. We're all busy-- even kids are busy these days-- but there are a few ways to sneak a love of literacy into their lives. (even before they know it!)

Bottom line: The sooner, the better— for both you and your baby.

Studies show reading to your unborn baby can promote cognitive functions like language and reasoning skills— plus it jump-starts your relationship with your baby!

Continuing from birth, reading at least one book per day will give your child a leg-up on everything; reading and language, math, logic, memory, curiosity, and connecting what they see to what they need.

Kids exposed to reading enjoy better grades and can more easily avoid behavioral issues— even with diagnoses like ADHD— all because that foundation of communication is already written into their brains. The earlier you start, the more naturally your baby will learn new skills.

But it's not always that easy.

With long work days, parents returning to school, and even thousands of after-school activities to choose from, where do you even start?

I got you, mama.

You know all those baby shower cards you're about to throw away? Chuck that idea for this one: storybooks. Get their personal library started with granny's favorite story, or auntie's much-loved collection of poems! Don't forget to have them add a personal note to your baby. Be sure to include your favorites!

AARON FAVILA/ASSOCIATED PRESS Girls read a book inside a "Mobile Library" at Manila's Rizal Park on Sunday Oct. 17, 2004. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Got those ABC's on repeat? Try it backward, too. The re-mix is always more fun! Once they start understanding the alphabet, ask them what letters they see in books and around town.

Pointing out letters and words in the world around you can help babies learn to focus on objects and better understand the world around them while reinforcing what they see in books.

Use everything from silly hand gestures and voices to their toys and food objects to make it memorable and build a deeper connection between you and your child.

Make an appointment with your kid. Find a time— any time —to read with them. My favorite as a working new mom finishing up college was lunchtime. People at restaurants and the store find the alphabet song adorable, too, so don't be shy!

As they get closer to reading themselves, show them pictures and ask them what might be happening, then have them make up their own stories to grow their imagination and understand cause and effect. (This helps with the behavior thing—trust me!)

And if you're looking for an after-school activity to bolster reading, check out local libraries and animal shelters for read-aloud programs!

If all of this seems a bit overwhelming, Priority Health offered FOX 17 some resources. You can find them on their website.