WATCH: Ruta Ulcinaite's funniest on-air moments as she celebrates her last day at FOX 17

This week we bring you a special edition of the Friday Funnies. In honor of Ruta Ulcinaite’s last day at FOX 17, we take a look back at some of her funniest moments on air. Ruta is heading to Detroit after accepting a job at our sister-station WXYZ! Good luck, Ruta!
Posted at 8:50 AM, Sep 08, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week, we bring you a special edition of the Friday Funnies.

Friday Funnies from FOX 17: Good luck Ruta!

After two years with the FOX 17 Morning Show, Ruta Ulcinaite is moving back home.

Ruta moved to Detroit from Lithuania and spent most of her life in the area. Now, she’s heading back to the metro Detroit area after accepting a reporting job at our sister station WXYZ.

In honor of Ruta’s last day at FOX 17, we’re looking back at some of her funniest moments on air.

Join us in wishing Ruta good luck on her next adventure!

