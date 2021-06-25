Watch a movie aboard the USS LST 393 in Muskegon

MUSKEGON — If you are looking for something to do, Movies on Deck returns to the big screen on USS LST 393.

Their first showing of the summer is June 25 at 10 p.m.

USS 393 Veteran's Museum Board and Movies on the Deck Director, John Stephenson, joined us with more on this unique event.

He says lots of parking and seating is available and guests will still be able to watch the film inside the ship even if it rains.

Two other films are planned for later this summer in July and August.