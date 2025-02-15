Wassailing, Galentine's & more: WMTA shares February fun

WEST MICHIGAN — Just because Valentine's Day is over doesn't mean there isn't still tons of fun for the whole family to find around West Michigan. FOX 17 sat down with the West Michigan Tourist Association for some ideas:

Fennville: Virtue Cider Winter Wassail

Wassailing, originally an old English tradition where people sang to orchard trees for a good harvest, is being celebrated at Virtue Cider in Fennville on February 22nd from noon to 8 p.m. The event will feature free festivities, including a performance by the Detroit Party Marching Band, a bonfire toast, hot mulled cider, delicious cassoulet, live music, mask-making, and guided tours of the cider facilities.

Muskegon: Grandparents' Day Out

The Lakeshore Museum is hosting "Grandparents Day Out" on February 18th from 1 to 4 p.m. Grandparents can bring their grandkids to enjoy fun activities, including conversation stations to share childhood stories with the help of technology, visual aids, and vintage toys. The event is open to grandparents, as well as great aunts, uncles, older neighbors, and friends.

Charlevoix: Castle Farms Galentine's Day

Celebrate Galentine's Day on February 22ndfrom 4 to 6 p.m. at Castle Farms. For $35, you and your friends can enjoy creating candles, sipping wine, savoring small bites, and shopping in a beautiful castle setting. The event also includes a complimentary keepsake wine glass.

Gaylord: Treetops Resort Unlimited Pass

Treetops Resort is offering a limited-time sale on its 2025-26 unlimited season passes. For just $139.99 for adults and $119.99 for youth, you can secure a pass at the lowest price of the season, but only 250 passes are available at this price. Passholders get exclusive perks, including 25% off the Indy Pass, four guest lift tickets, and access to special events like Totally Tubular. It's a great opportunity to enjoy skiing, extreme tubing, and more.

More West Michigan Fun

The West Michigan Tourist Association has more tons more events & activities, head to the West Michigan Tourist Association's website, WMTA.org.

