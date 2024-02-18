Warmer temperatures with minor rain & snow for the upcoming week

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan continues on a mainly calm weekend waking up to slight warmer temperatures for your Sunday with breezy winds. Temperatures continue to warm into the upcoming week hitting the 50s by mid week.

fox 17

February has been a mostly warm month as you can see all the daytime highs in the red coloring are above average and the blue coloring daytime highs are below average. This week we will add more above average temperatures as this time of year we should be around 34 degrees for our average daytime high.

fox 17

We will have a bit of a roller coaster with precipitation but overall keep things very light and low impact. When we warm up mid-week we will have a weak frontal passage giving very minor light rain chances on Wednesday. As temperatures cool again towards the end of the week and next weekend we will work back to snow chances. Currently, the snow chances look light from this weaker clipper system.

fox 17

Overall a fairly easy week ahead as we even look at stay warmer long term as the climate prediction center continues to put us in above average temperatures chances for the next 8 to 14 days. Keep with our Fox 17 weather team for any forecast updates throughout the week.