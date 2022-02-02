Walk for Warmth aims to raise money for Ottawa County families facing utility shut-offs

ZEELAND, Mich. — The 34th annual Walk for Warmth will be held in person on Saturday, February 5 at 8:30 am, at City on a Hill, 100 Pine Street in Zeeland, MI.

Walk for Warmth raises money for families that live throughout Ottawa County who are facing a shut-off from their utility company. This event is free, donations for the Walk for Warmth fund are encouraged.

The Walk is organized by the Ottawa County Community Action Agency. CAA assists qualified families and individuals throughout Ottawa County through a range of other emergency assistance and housing-related programs as well including food distribution, weatherization, migrant emergency assistance, and more.

CAA strives to assist households before it’s too late. 100% of the funds raised stay in Ottawa County.

More information about the Walk for Warmth and ways to donate can be found here.

