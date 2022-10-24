Walk for Health: the Kalamazoo Heart Walk is back!

The 2022 Kalamazoo Heart Walk is coming up— helping the American Heart Association raise awareness, raise funding for research, and bring survivors together.

This year's highlighted survivor, Melissa, visited the FOX 17 Morning News to tell us what it means to have so much support around her.

To hear more about Melissa's story— watch the interview above.

The 2022 Kalamazoo Heart Walk is Saturday, October 29th at Angell Field. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with an opening program at 9:30 followed by the start of the walk at 10 a.m.

