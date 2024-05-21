Waiting for mental health support doesn’t have to add to stress

You made the appointment!

Taking care of your mental health can be so stressful on your own, and you’ve finally taken the step to enlist help from a psychologist or psychiatrist.

That is wonderful news! Sincerely— congratulations.

If you need a little support in the meantime, consider this advice from Priority Health.

Ask the therapist or psychiatrist’s office to be added to the cancellation list.

Do not isolate yourself.

Seek out books with positive reviews about your specific mental health issue written by psychologists and psychiatrists.

Remove unnecessary stress from your life. (We know, easier said than done — but sometimes not picking up the phone when someone who causes you stress calls or asking for help with an obligation can make a huge difference.)

Give yourself something to look forward to like time with friends, starting a new book, or a trip to a local spa.

In need of support sooner? Contact your primary care physician to talk about options like telepsychiatry.

Priority Health members will find the number to their 24/7 behavioral health team on the back of membership cards.

If you are in crisis, call or text 988 or start a chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline now. You are not alone.