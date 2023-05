GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival needs your help!

Michigan’s largest Asian-Pacific celebration is looking for volunteers to turn Calder Plaza into a huge party June 9-11.

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation The inagural Grand Rapids Asian Festival in downtown Grand Rapids at Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday, June 10th 2017. ©2017 Photos by Two Eagles Marcus, GlitterBooth.com

The free event will be filled with live music, performers, kids’ activities, games, workshops, competitions, foods, and vendors from all over the world.

If you’re interested in volunteering, head to their website!