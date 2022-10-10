Volunteers needed for Great Thanksgiving Banquet

HOLLAND, Mich. — Gateway Mission in Holland knows the holiday season can be the most difficult for those who are struggling.

That's why they're preparing to serve over 1,500 meals at their Great Thanksgiving Banquet!

They're partnering with Hope College to make the season brighter for those in need.

"We are two organizations that have a desire to make Holland a better place to live and serve, coming alongside to meet the needs of our community,” says Steve Rusticus, Chief Operations Officer of Gateway Mission.

Gateway Mission will also be collecting items donated by area churches to make 500 Care Boxes— filled with household items not covered by assistance programs— to be given to guests at the banquet.

A day like this is no easy task— Gateway Mission needs over 400 volunteers to make this day of giving a success.

The Great Thanksgiving Banquet will be November 23rd, starting at 6 p.m. at Hope College DeVos Fieldhouse. If you're able to help out, check for opportunities here!