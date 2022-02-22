Volunteer registration now open for Gilda's LaughFest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s LaughFest is in need of volunteers to support this year’s festival set for March 16-20.

There are many ways volunteers can help leading up to and during the festival. There is no minimum requirement in terms of amount of time or number of events needed to volunteer. General volunteers can help with ushering, ticket-taking and wayfinding.

Specialized volunteers help photograph events; run audio, video and lights; help staff directly with administrative tasks; move supplies and people; sell merchandise at events or at our retail store; collect donations at festival events, and more.

Volunteers will need to participate in pre-festival training. Orientation will be provided for all new volunteers in-person and virtually.

Additional training for specialized teams are scheduled in early March. Signups for volunteers are currently open. Once a volunteer application is approved, individuals can sign up for shifts.

“As I enter my eighth year of volunteering for Gida’s LaughFest this March, I again look forward to connecting with the wonderful staff and community of volunteers at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids,” said veteran volunteer Tim Kraai. “Gilda’s is a fantastic organization that strives to help people continue to find the funny during their cancer and grief journeys. It is an amazing time, and seriously funny!”

Those interested in volunteering can register here. Both new and returning volunteers can register through February 28.