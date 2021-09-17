Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

Video: The Salvation Army preps for another challenging holiday season

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:52 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 12:52:44-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News