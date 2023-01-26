Van Buren County students create non-profit to raise money for music, band

DECATUR, Mich. — Two Van Buren County high school students are starting a non-profit. The students want to raise money for band instruments and repairs.

Decatur High School faces a similar challenge as other smaller districts. The music and band budget isn't able to cover everything students might need.

Makala Latham and Justin Hemenway are really good friends because of band. "Music has always been something that's really deep to me. I really love music, and it's just fun to do stuff with music," said Justin Hemenway, Junior, Decatur High School.

The pair enjoy making music together and with their friends in band. They both work as cadet music and band teachers through Van Buren Tech.

"A lot of kids who come down to the band room and they're like, I wanted to do music but my parents said we couldn't afford it right now. And, the school doesn't have any instruments for them," said Makala Latham, Junior, Decatur High School.

District Superintendent Patrick Creagan said music funding is a challenge in a small district. Creagan said the band budget is $6,500 for instruments, sheet music, events, and repairs. The Decatur Band Boosters help, but there is still a lot that isn't getting funded.

"We are collecting old instrument donations because there are a lot of people that try to be in band and they did the Meyer music rental program, so they have an instrument, and it's just sitting in their closet collecting dust," said Latham.

Justin Hemenway walks us through some of the repairs needed in the band room. Hemenway said, "both of the bells on the sousaphones are cracked. This one's duct taped on, it's not so much on the front but on the back it's duck taped."

"This sousaphone is dented as well. This one is in better shape, but still not, there's a crack right there," said Hemenway.

Justin knows first hand how fast costs add up. Hemenway said, "this is what I play on a daily basis. Does it need any repairs right now? Yes, it does."

Issues like these expensive repairs are some of the reasons Justin and Makala started Help M.U.S.I.C it will give all money back to the school for rentals, repairs, and more.

This way, all students can experience the joys of music. Latham said, "music means so much, it's kind of hard to put into words. It's just, it's wonderful. And I love it. And I don't know what life would be without it because we use music for everything."

On Tuesday February 5, Help M.U.S.I.C is hosting a music showcase at Decatur High School. All of the proceeds will benefit instrument rentals and repairs and more. The showcase begins at 4 p.m. and includes music, food, and a silent auction. It is $10 for admission, childcare provided for $5.

If you have an old instrument, you're asked to bring it to the event, or donate it to the high school. You can contact help music via:

Facebook: Help MUSIC program

Email: help.music.program@gmail.com

Instagram: @help_m.u.s.i.c._program

