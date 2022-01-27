Van Andel Institute's Dr. Lena Brundin publishes results of a 20-year study looking at the impacts exercising can have on anxiety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Lena Brundin, Van Andel Institute professor, recently published results from a large-scale study of almost 200,000 cross-country ski racers that found being physically active halves the risk of developing clinical anxiety over time.

The good news is that less intense aerobic activities may provide similar benefits. Results of the 20-year study that Brundin co-authored were highlighted by the New York Times on January 19.

Brundin joined Van Andel Institute in 2012 and her areas of expertise include depression, suicide, inflammation, glutamate, perinatal depression, clinical studies, and translational research.

