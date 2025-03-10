Upcoming clean comedy show will benefit families is need

Alpha Grand Rapids is hosting its annual fundraiser March 15 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

The faith-based pregnancy and family assistance organization is welcoming Jonnie W, a Tennessee comic whose signature style is family-friendly laughs.

Tickets are available online and vary between $10 and $75.

