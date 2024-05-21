Up for a challenge? Grand Rapids Public Library's free summer program returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After record numbers in its first year as an all-ages program, the Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is once again challenging you to some summer reading!

“The response we received from the community was overwhelmingly positive and we can’t wait to recreate the excitement we experienced last year.” Katie Zychowski, Marketing & Communications Manager for the Grand Rapids Public Library.

Grab your passport May 28-September 7, and get access to fun and inspiring activities, plus a chance to earn prizes as you go.

Storyblocks young teen girl read book and study homework outdoor in nature with blue sky in background

“We’ve got a whole new set of challenges and prizes to keep everyone engaged throughout the season,” promised Zychowski.

Jump in as a group or individual to explore new stories and hobbies, learn new skills, or expand your interests with the Grand Rapids Public Library's summer reading challenge!

The free event does not require a library card, opening the adventure to everyone!