Understanding gut health for IBS Awareness Month

April is Irritable Bowel Syndrome Month and a good time to assess your gut health. Dr. Diana Bitner joins us to share more on how to check in on yourself.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is the most common functional gut issue.

Dr. Bitner says IBS affects 10-15% of people worldwide. 2/3 of people affected are female. Usually people suffer for more than 6 years before having a diagnosis. It also causes people on average to restrict their activities at least 73 days of the year.

The theme this year for the "International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders" is to raise public awareness and destigmatize the different types of IBS. The hope is to help people get treatment and not feel embarrassed.

An improved basic understanding of your gut is critical to helping yourself.

The gut moves food along to allow for digesting and absorbing nutrients. It's like a highway with lots of off-ramps and no on-ramps, except at the beginning of the stomach with the stomach and bile acids to help with digestion. Constipation occurs when there are major roadblocks and diarrhea is racetrack. Disaster strikes when there is too much caffeine or anxiety triggering a racetrack behind a roadblock. It can cause a big "bottleneck" that causes pain and bloating.

A good foundation comes from harmony between fiber, water and good bacteria.

Dr. Bitner recommends an recipe of 35 grams of fiber, 80 net oz. of water, and 3/4 cup of Kombucha or Kefir or 1 tbsp. of unfiltered apple cider vinegar each day. If you don't drink your water, the bowel movement gets too dry and cannot move. Without water, fiber can only make the situation worse. Good bacteria helps digestion, and helps reduce bloating and gas. All three are critical to good gut function.

Health tip of the week: Understand your gut and feel great.

Drink water before coffee, add fiber and kombucha to your diet, and aim for 10,000 steps a day or 30 minutes of exercise. These are critical steps for good gut health.