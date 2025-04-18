Two dead, one arrested in single vehicle crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle accident on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on N 32nd Street near Baseline Road in Richland Township.

Two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and is currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details are not available at this time.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

