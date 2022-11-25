Two-day Christmas flea market featuring 200+ vendors coming to West Michigan

ALLENDALE, Mich. — It's the weekend to shop till you drop!

Black Friday and Cyber Monday steal the headlines, but Small Business Saturday is every bit as good.

You have a great chance to shop local Friday and Saturday at the Farmgirl Flea Market.

More than 200 vendors from across the country will set up shop at the two-day holiday flea market.

Enjoy Christmas music, plentiful food and drinks, face painting and horse-drawn carriage rides as you browse vintage and handmade goods, antiques, painted and repurposed furniture, boutique clothing and more.

“Christmas will truly surround you at this Holiday Market,” said Karen Mead, co-owner of Farmgirl Flea Market Pickers & Makers. “With everything that we have to offer, this market is the best way to kick-start your holiday shopping and support small vendors all at once! We have the perfect gifts for your loved ones including handmade goods, antiques, jewelry, clothing, baked goods and more.”

The Farmgirl Flea Market takes place at Countryside Greenhouse on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale on Friday 12 – 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Admission is $5, but kids 12 and under get in for free.

Parking for the Farmgirl Flea Market is free but limited.

You can find more information about the Farmgirl Flea Market online.

