Twilight race to support mental health returns to Millennium Park

WALKER, Mich. — It's a team race— but not as you know it.

The Hope Network One in Five Team Marathon & 5K is a living metaphor for the obstacles faced by those of us with mental health issues.

The race happens at twilight, and is part of a year-long series of challenges to support mental health in which the global community will be running, walking, and moving together, showing understanding to those who need help.

Hope Network is hosting the race at Millennium Park on June 2nd and includes 5- and 10-K options, a community walk, handcycle race, and a team marathon.

Teams of five compete together— each running an individual leg of the race— but one member runs longer than the others representing the in in five people who need to push harder and 'run farther' than others to accomplishing the same goal as their peers.

After the race comes a celebration; food, drink, music, and more to help racers and supporters relax and connect.

“Whether you’re here to pay tribute to someone you know affected by a mental health issue or just want to enjoy the unique location and evening setting, the One in Five Team Marathon and 5k is always a night to remember,” Erik Wollenberg, Hope Network Foundation Director told FOX 17. “This is always a memorable and emotional evening that leaves a lasting impression on everyone involved.“

Hope Network - One in Five Series

One in Five Series 2023

You can register for the One in Five Marathon & 5k here.

Other challenges you can sign up for include:

May 7

Heroes For Hope 5K and Kids Run Presented By Celebration Cinema- This new family-friendly event will take place at Celebration Cinema Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. Participants are asked to wear costumes and enjoy a post-race celebration including superheroes on the silver screen, food and drink.

October 4-10

World Mental Health Day Virtual 5k/10k- In honor of World Mental Health Day, local runners can take part in a worldwide event in which people from around the globe come together to show that mental health matters.

Mental illness is more common than you'd think— affecting 20.3% of the population in 2022.

Despite this, Hope Network tells us nearly 60% of mental illness goes untreated.

If you are impacted by mental health issues— no matter how small you may believe they are— there is help. Contact Hope Network to take advantage of healthcare and life services they offer to over 240 Michigan communities.