Tulips and pumpkins? Holland's Fall Fest has something for everyone!

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland's Fall Fest Kicks off with preparations for Tulip Time, pumpkin carving, and more!

October 7th & 8th, volunteers are needed to help plant bulbs around downtown, making sure Holland's signature flower will be ready for the spring celebration.

The festivities continue both days at the 2nd Annual Fall Fest Artisan Market on Windmill Island Gardens.

On Friday, October 7th, eight of the nation's best professional pumpkin carvers will be in Downtown Holland from 3 to 7 p.m., carving pumpkins along 8th St. for everyone to enjoy.

Downtown Holland's Social District will also be open. Festival goers ages 21+ can grab a drink from 13 approved businesses from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kids can paint their own pumpkins at the Holland Farmers Market Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For a full list of the festivities, head to Downtown Holland's website!

