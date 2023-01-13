Tulip Time puts call out for volunteers

HOLLAND, Mich. — It's no secret many folks who live outside our community know of West Michigan because of Tulip Time.

Hundreds of thousands of people from around the world pour into Holland every may for the festival.

At the heart of making the busy festival run smoothly—volunteers. And right now Tulip Time needs your help.

"We need docents to help visitors know how to get around town, we need things like parking attendants,” Gwen Awudera, Executive Director Tulip Time told FOX 17. “So lots of different things-- helping plant tulips at the immersion garden. We need 800 volunteer spots filled in nine days”

Businesses can partner with the festival and allow employees to volunteer during work hours. You don't have to be there all day either...you can sign up to help for just a few hours.

If you'd like to volunteer head to their website.