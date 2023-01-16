Tulip Time looking for your quilt

HOLLAND, Mich — Calling all quilters— Tulip Time wants to showcase your work!

If you quilt and have a creation you'd like to display, submissions are open right now to get it into the festival.

“We have roughly 100 quilts that are on display.” Tulip Time Executive Director, Gwen Awuerda told FOX 17. “They're beautiful, all handmade.”

The show expects over 100 pieces— all from local artists. You can even enter for a chance to take home your own commemorative Tulip Time quilt!

The quilt show is open through the entire Tulip Time Festival at Beechwood Church.

If you’re interested in showing your creation, head to the Tulip Time website for more.