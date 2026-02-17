Trump's trade threats against Canada could hit Michigan drivers at the pump

MICHIGAN — Tensions continue between President Trump and Canada, with the president's recent threats to block the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge connecting Michigan with Canada adding to growing trade disputes.

Trade tensions have been commonplace over the last year between Canada and the U.S. Now, President Trump is privately threatening to scrap the U.S.-Mexican-Canadian trade pact that's set to expire this year, according to Scripps News.

Today, I am looking at the impact a possible trade war with Canada could have on gas prices locally, especially with our proximity to Canada.

"If something happens or threatens the supply of Canadian oil, Michigan, along with our neighbors, would be profoundly impacted," Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said.

De Haan says there's no way the U.S. would be able to produce enough gasoline without Canada's crude oil. As it stands, the U.S. gets 43 million barrels of oil from Canada every week. According to De Haan, the Enbridge pipeline is basically the exclusive supplier of oil to major refineries in Chicago, Detroit, Toledo, and surrounding states. A break from that supply would be costly for U.S. consumers, especially Michigan drivers.

"Without this Canadian oil, since the 1960s, refineries wouldn't have anything to refine. So if this suddenly changes, there's no infrastructure designed in place for any sort of remedy, because this has never been thought possible before," De Haan said.

It's now a wait-and-see-what-happens in D.C. with Trump's tariffs on Canada, and if tensions over the closure of the Gordie Howe Bridge cause more escalation for trade between the U.S. and Canada.

Here’s a look at what drivers are paying, county by county, across West Michigan:



Kent County: $2.97 per gallon

Muskegon County: $2.90 per gallon

Ottawa County: $2.86 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $3.06 per gallon

As for when to fill up, prices will only continue to fall as we move through the week, so if you can wait to fill up, that's your best bet to save some cash.

