The Colon Community Outdoor Enrichment Group helps create outdoor events for the community, and this summer they have a special workout club just for kids.

Tri Club preparing local kids for triathlon

It's not just about fitness, those workouts will help boost self-esteem, foster a sense of teamwork, and build self-discipline, all while getting kids ready for a race at the end of the year.

The Tri Club is a new program and is open to kids ages 6-16 interested in learning all about triathlons.

Colon Community Outdoor Enrichment Group

Kids will learn about biking, swimming and running through the program.

Right now, they are signing kids up in St. Joseph County, Branch County and parts of Calhoun County who want to learn.

The CCOE Tri Club training is free but kids will have the chance to participate in a $25 triathlon on August 12.

Savanna Pavc and Tim Haidl, CCOE Tri Club director and president, joined us on the FOX 17 morning show to share more details about the triathlon club.

