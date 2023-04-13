Watch Now
Tonight: Jay Allen performs at The Intersection for Alzheimer's Association benefit

Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter Grand Rapids
Posted at 6:18 AM, Apr 13, 2023
Jay Allen will perform at The Intersection Thursday, April 13 in a concert benefiting the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The singer/songwriter, known for his appearance on NBC's The Voice, has dedicated part of his 2023 tour to advocating for Alzheimer's research.

Allen's song "Blank Stares" is a tribute to his late mother, who suffered from Alzheimer's. The song has raised more than $100M for research into the disease.

Kyle Brown & The Human Condition will also perform in this all-ages show.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Allen will be in Iron Mountain on Saturday, April 22 at the Alzheimer's benefit gala, A Night with Jay Allen.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is on Saturday, October 14. Teams and individual walkers are already signing up.

