TONIGHT: Coopersville Community Concert Band celebrates its 20th season

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — You’re invited to the Coopersville Community Concert Band’s Spring Collage Concert!

They’ll perform at Centerstage Theater, inside Coopersville High School, Monday at 7:30 p.m.—but get there early. The band is hosting a social hour to celebrate their 20th season starting at 6!

Formed by Coopersville High School Band Director, Luanne DeVries, the 50-member strong ensemble gives adult musicians an artistic outlet and adds to the community’s ambiance at local events throughout the season.

Coopersville Community Concert Band

More details for the free event can be found on their website or social media.

Interested in joining them?

The non-profit group would love to hear from you! No dues or try-outs are needed to join, practices are Mondays at the Coopersville High School, and expenses are covered by community donations and grants.