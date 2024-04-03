Today is National Walking Day!

The benefits of walking are well documented.

Dr. David Rzeszutko – VP of Medical and Clinical Operations at Priority Health says this low-impact activity has a big impact, both long- and short-term.

Those with lower-body joint and back problems are often prescribed walking as it can be done for longer periods.

You’ll notice right away it can tame your sweet tooth and improve your mood.

As you build your habit, you’ll see a drop in stress levels, improving sleep and mental health.

Over time, it strengthens bones and muscles, and increases cardiovascular health.

Regular walkers also reduce their body fat and risks of a stroke.



To get the full benefits aim to walk for 20 minutes, 5 days a week.

“Walking 20 minutes a day may reduce your risk of heart disease by up to 30 percent.”

—Priority Health

Whether it’s a simple jaunt around the block, exploring state parks in West Michigan, or a commitment to the Hike 100 Challenge on the North Country Trail, there are plenty of options to get your steps in!

Grab a friend, crank up your favorite tunes or a podcast, and make spring-time resolution to improve your health.