Today is National Stress Awareness Day-- how you can cope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stress isn't' hard to find these days— what is hard to find is ways to cope!

National Stress Awareness Day is about making sure you recognize the signs of stress and know how to overcome them.

Stress can have negative impacts on health, relationships, and even your career, making it even more important to make sure you're on top of it.

How to cope



Identify what's stressing you out— Take time to write the issues down, including possible triggers and what you'd like to change about the situation.

Do research— Sometimes stress comes from not knowing how to fix a problem.

Make a plan and stick to it! — That last part is key. Know what you want, how to get there, and don't give up!

— That last part is key. Know what you want, how to get there, and don't give up! Create a routine of stress relief— Whether it's time to yourself, time with family, or even more sleep, never underestimate the benefits of scheduling stress relief!

Unplug— OK, maybe there is something you should give up— the electronics in your life could be sucking valuable time from your de-stress routine.

Call someone— There's nothing like getting things off your chest. Get a hold of a friend or family member who will just let you vent for a moment and help you move on.

Get outside— Sunlight and fresh air have been proven to improve mood and stabilize stress hormones.

Call someone— Yes— we meant to repeat that. Sometimes need other people to help us unwind and recharge. Plus, a friend may be able to help identify stressors you may be ignoring.

Start a hobby or join a club— Switching off the day-to-day and accomplishing something can do wonders after a stressful week.

Call someone— This again? Yup. This is your sign that if you are in crisis, help is three digits away. Call 988 for immediate help— You are not alone.



If you're having a hard time resolving your stressors, reach out! Your primary care physician can recommend therapists and more.