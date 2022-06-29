GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Camping shot up in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic and West Michigan has some of the best camping spots in the country during the summer.

But not all camping involves tents and sleeping bags.

A lot of campsites see RVs roll into them, and a lot of those RV owners are people who are new to the hobby.

That can lead to some safety problems if you're unfamiliar with living in an RV.

Michael McLeieer, president of E.S.C.A.P.E. joined us on the FOX 17 Morning News to provide a few tips to keep you and your RV safe this camping season.

RV Safety Tips:

Inspect your RV before each trip, including propane supply lines

Turn off propane tank and appliances while driving

Stay in the cooking area when preparing food

Keep a fire extinguisher in and near the RV

Don’t overload electrical outlets

Maintain smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

