Tie your holiday decor together with these tips!

The right centerpiece can pull the whole room together during the holidays.

Whether your aesthetic is merry & bright, glitzy & glam, traditional, nostalgic, or quirky, it’s important that this piece reflects you and your guests.

Megan Kassuba, Operations Manager for Eastern Floral gave FOX 17 some tips for creating the perfect piece yourself!

-Decide on a theme and stick to it – Too many unrelated objects can feel messy and disorganized.

-Make sure any living portions (like flowers or pine boughs) have adequate water for the length of time they’ll be displayed

-Consider the view – your guests will love to see it, but if it keeps them from being able to talk to each other, it will be hard to enjoy.

-Use what you’ve got – family keepsakes, your kids art, craft items, items from your yard like evergreens branches or pine cones can make for memorable decorations

If you want to leave it to the professionals, Eastern Floral asks for orders to be in by December 23—though—if you ask nicely— they can accommodate a few last-minute orders.