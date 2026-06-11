Each week we're joined by Business First AM to get a look at this week's stock market trends. You can watch Business First AM weekdays on FOX 17 at 4:30 a.m.

WATCH BELOW: ANGELA MILES, CREATOR OF BUSINESS FIRST AM, SHARES WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH THE NEW SPACEX IPO & HOW TRADERS SHOULD APPROACH IT

THIS WEEK ON WALL STREET: Huge IPO opening for trade & tips for investing

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