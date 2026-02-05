THIS WEEK ON WALL STREET: Business First AM shares what "Recession Proof" stocks to look for

Each week we're joined by Business First AM to get a look at this week's stock market trends. You can watch Business First AM weekdays on FOX 17 at 4:30 a.m.

Watch our interview with Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy & Business First AM contributor

THIS WEEK ON WALL STREET: Business First AM shares what "Recession Proof" stocks to invest in

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube