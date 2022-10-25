This Pet adoption Tuesday, meet Eeyore!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — It's Pet Adoption Tuesday! Time to see if our latest featured fur-ball is right for your family. Today we meet Eeyore!

Eeyore is a sweet and friendly 3 year-old boy who comes to us from Mackenzie's Animal Shelter in Lake Odessa! Not unlike his namesake, he also appreciates a gradual approach to a new friendship. He's looking for a slow-paced home with no kids. All the extra time he needs to get comfortable will pay off in snuggles an kisses!

Mackenzie's Animal Shelter tells us he hasn't been introduced to other dogs but is showing promise with cats.

If you're interested in adopting Eeyore or any of their other pets, click here!