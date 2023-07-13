The Saugatuck Venetian Fest goes 'green' for 2023

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — It’s been an institution along the lakeshore for about 70 years, but this year the Saugatuck Venetian Fest will look a little different.

The annual party on the water is going green— celebrating the environmental protection of the waterways essential to the town’s boating culture.

It’s the first time the area’s Rotary Club is running the show—telling FOX 17 the undertaking has been a complex experience.

“It’s actually a three-day series of events under one large, very fun umbrella,” claims Mark Smaller, Rotary’s current club president. “With the support of our terrific sponsors, we look forward to a very memorable weekend.”

The weekend of July 28-30 promises to be one to remember, starting Friday in Coghlin Park with StarFram—one of Michigan’s most popular 80s cover bands. The park will morph into an outdoor bistro and dance club starting at 5 p.m. with food trucks and drinks from New Holland Brewery and Modales Wines.

Pre-ordered admission gets discounts, and cash will not be accepted at the door—so get your tickets now!

Saturday wouldn’t be the same without the Dinghy Poker Run! Set sail at noon from Coghlin Park docks and try to collect the best poker hand from five different stops!

Feeling competitive, but maybe poker's not your thing? Sign up for the twilight Flotilla Parade.

Dozens of floats from fishing boats to yachts will be decked out in their best interpretation of this year's theme as they head upriver from “the cove” just east of the Saugatuck River channel to line up in the Kalamazoo Lake Harbor for all to see.

Judging of the best-dressed boat is followed by a laser light show at 10 p.m.

Sunday celebrates floats that best encompassed the parade’s green theme, followed by your opportunity to rent a retro boat starting at 10 a.m.

Festival organizers are still taking sponsors and have plenty of room for volunteers, so if you want to get involved in bringing this Saugatuck staple to life, click here.