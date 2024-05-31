The Play That Goes Wrong might be just right for your next night out!

Barn Theater presents The Play That Goes Wrong— a nationally touring whodunnit? with mad-cap laughs akin to Monty Python, Clue, and Noises Off.

Eric Petersen, who you may recognize from last year’s production of Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville, or for his on-screen roles like Ant’ney in Madagascar: A Little Wild on Hulu, The Curse on Showtime, or guest appearances on Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, NCIS, CSI, and The Brittany Murphy Story came to the studio to share the excitement for this play-within-a-play about an ‘utterly disastrous’ opening night that includes an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, prat-falls, line-flubs, and so much more to keep the laughs coming.

The Play That Goes Wrong will be at Barn Theater in Augusta June 4-9.

Tuesday through Saturday’s shows are at 8 p.m., while the curtain rises on Sunday at 5 p.m.

You can bring refreshments served in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge before, during, and after the show right to your seat. Plus, (if you order by 7 p.m. on shownights) you can grab a slice before the show—on-site— at Back 40 Pizza.

