The Magic of Trino coming to downtown Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland's street performer series starts back up on July 14.

The community closes 8th Street to vehicles so people can peruse a variety of live performances.

One person who you won't want to miss is professional magician Trino Schincariol who's bringing his act known as The Magic of Trino to West Michigan.

Trino will be performing from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

He joined the FOX 17 Morning News Team to show them some tricks ahead of Thursday’s event.

The Downtown Holland Street Performer Series happens every Thursday and features 25 different performers including musicians, balloon twisters, caricature artists, dancers, henna tattoo artists, and more.

